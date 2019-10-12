In Mysore? Head To This Pretty-As-A-Picture Cafe For The Gram, Stay For The Dessert

If you’re at Mysore and need a pretty place to chill, eat, or have an intimate catch-up sesh, check out Frosting at Gokulam set inside a house with indoor and outdoor seating in their long patio. Inside (where they have their bakery counter and two life sized cake-busts of the Mona Lisa and Bob Marley) it’s pretty as a picture, with plenty of pictures of flowers hung on the wall, enough to give you Insta fodder for days. The outside is no less with a lawn, hanging planters along the patio, and a colourful vertical garden that’s pretty much designed to feature in your next Display Picture..

The cafe-meets-bistro menu features a selection of coffees, coolers, shakes, and wine. To eat we blindly recommend the salads. We tried the Pear and Goat’s cheese salad with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing, which pairs well with wine. The substantial portion leaves little to be desired. For mains we tried pasta (pink, and Arabiata) , which we recommend you finish while still hot (or skip if you’re not too hungry, because the portions are huge). Their pizzas are also hot sellers, and work best if you’re dining as a group. Don’t leave without trying their dessert as Frosting is the result of the owner’s love for baking that materialised into this cafe. The Frosting Special moelleux au chocolat (choco lava cake with ice cream) and their tiramisu serve as a fitting end to whatever meal you’re having there.