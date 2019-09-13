Fulfil Your Daily Dose Of Bacons And Eggs At This Quirky Place!

As the name suggests, Sunny Side Bistro serves great breakfasts and usually stays crowded during the weekend mornings. The place is surrounded by a bit of greenery, here and there. There's not much traffic in that area, which makes this café a perfect option for people who want to spend some quality time alone or with less number of people. Putting aside their hearty breakfasts, the cafe needs to work on its cleanliness. The ground below has tissue papers here and there which should be cleaned up. Apart from that, the place provides you with a calm and soothing vibe. Coming to the service, Mr Harish was the star of the day. He was very courteous and well behaved. One of the best staff members that I've ever encountered while visiting a restaurant. However, the sad part is that the other staff members need a lot of training. The others were neither clearing out the plates nor did they know much about the dishes served there. Lastly, I just loved the breakfast here. Especially, the extra crispy bacon, Full English Breakfast and Rosemary Beef Fillet. The coffee should have been better as it is a 'must' for the breakfast place. Other than that, Fish Fingers and Chicken Piccata need to be improved. Overall, the food and service were good but the cleanliness needs to be improved.