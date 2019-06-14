New In Town? Just Work Your Way Through Our Nifty Guide To Bangalore

Old-world buildings and bungalows from the British Raj, palaces and gardens from when Wodeyars, Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan stomped around are all available for your viewing pleasure. Walk around MG Road for glimpses of architecture from the British Raj, including, Mayo Hall, Cubbon Park, St. Mark’s Cathedral, and Seshadri Iyer Memorial (State Central Library. See image).

The busy KR Market area is home to a charming summer palace and fort from Tipu Sultan’s era. Palace Grounds, a short ride away, is home to the sprawling Bangalore Palace, that’s styled after Windsor Castle and was bought over by the Wodeyars. The Devanahalli Fort (close to the airport) is said to be the birthplace of Tipu Sultan and is worth adding to your itinerary.