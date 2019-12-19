Funky Kalamkaris And Vibrant Mangalagiris: This Comm Street Shop Is All About Budget Yardage

Commercial Street is a fabric paradise and if you are always on the lookout for the next awesome find, we recommend you try Commercial Cottons that's diagonally opposite the Orion Paper Mart on Ebrahim Sahib Street. The compact, basement store is packed to the rafters with cottons of all kinds. A few shelves are dedicated to the latest Kalamkari prints and you'll find these fabrics adorned with peaceful Buddhas to the more typical ones with floral prints. They also have simple Mangalagiris in a riot of pleasing colours and borders so you can use these to make saree blouses. They also have a variety of other prints from bold florals to polka dots and stripes. Prices begin at INR 150 per metre.