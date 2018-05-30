Bouncy Castles To Secret Tunnels: Let The Kids Go Wild At This Child-Specific Play Zone

It takes plenty of restraint to not just dive into the ball pen, or shoot down winding tunnel slides into the ball pool. But I did my best and watched my niece have the time of her life here. It’s completely soft so if the little ones tumble, enforce the ‘Keep Calm And Carry On’ policy. It’s no harm done. Giant soft blocks, bouncy balls and even a massive drum that the under-threes can roll about in, beckon. This works not only as a form of exercise but it’s great for learning and interacting. Oh! What I’d give to be allowed to sit on the cutesy pony carousel. Alas, many decades too old for it!

For the slightly older monkeys (not you adults, I mean three to ten-year-olds) the multi-tier jungle gym will likely keep them occupied for hours! The adventure zone has slides of all kinds. Think tubes, tunnels, ones you crawl up, those you can ‘moonwalk’ climb - it’s a mini amusement park. To help kids hone their motor skills, there’s even balance bridges, horizontal rollers and hanging bridges. There’s also a cargo net and punching balls for young daredevils, and a web crawl for the aspiring Spider-Man/Girl.

For some group fun and competition, take your juniors to the Fun Battle Zone where they can have a kiddy version of Paintballing with softballs and shooters. And thanks to the cafe (serving up sandwiches, pizza and a few non-alcoholic beverages) it’s the ideal spot for a party too!