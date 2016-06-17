If you are adamant about embracing your quirk head-to-toe, then it’s time you actually dress up your feet. Comfy and cosy, socking up is the best way to jazz up your professional outfit, without anyone else knowing! You can pair them with your sneakers or your Oxfords, lads. And ladies, if you’re happy to be the edgy one in the crowd, wear these funky feet clothes with your fancy and chic shoes too! We’d love it if you showed them off too! After all, who doesn’t like to indulge the sole, a bit eh? A fan or not, our list will get you wanting one.