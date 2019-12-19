This Kids Clothing Store In Thippasandra Is A Great Find For New Mothers

Funny Bunny is a store in Thippasandra dedicated to infants and kids. A small section dedicated to young ones inside of Wild Jasmine, this is a great stop for mothers to shop for themselves and also pick up necessities for their young ones. Stocking up on brands such as J&J, Pigeon and Chicco, the designs for the clothes here are made in-house. All made from organic cotton and hand-stitched with love for your little one, you will find peppy colours and combinations of yellows, greens and pinks.

Dresses, shirts and skirts for girls kurtas and pyjama sets for boys with block printed designs and ethnic motifs. With roses and bows stitched on to the clothes, you will also find ants and grass hand-stitched onto white dresses. Selling apparel for newborns to kids up to the age of seven, the guys here also sell toys, strollers, cots and books. Shampoos, baby washes, diapers and rash creams. The store is a great find for moms to pick up adorable apparel for their young ones and show them off!