The Teal Door Cafe: Indian Street Food With A Twist

I visited The Teal Door Cafe the cafe to meet my school friends. Totally loved the ambience the moment I set foot in it. It was cozy and beautiful that you can sit there for the whole day and chill with your friends. It was so comfortable that we didn’t even realise how many hours we spent here. We had Paneer Ke Batashe, which was Gol Gappe stuffed with chopped onion, tomatoes and paneer. The chutney with the Gol Gappes was tangy and went well with the Batashe. We also tried the lemon butter fish which had a nice and creamy flavour, but it was a basa fish. I hardly try north Indian dishes in the South because they taste different but this place changed my perception and was really good and the dal was also very well cooked. Apart from the food, they have some hand made goodies made by local women. The cafe supports local women and helps empower them. You can find earrings, key chains, terracotta cups, plates, and bowls, so try and support them.