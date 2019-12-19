Get Your Hipster On With This Decor Brand's Minimal And Aesthetic Concrete Pieces

Concrete decor pieces are all about that minimal, industrial aesthetics. Luckily for you, Fusion Koncepts is all about creating decor pieces all made with concrete. And a few other elements such as wood, metal, and plastic. Hence the name of the brand too. The brand creates contemporary decor pieces that you can have it at home or give it as a gift to someone who appreciates good and independent labels.

Yup, the brand isn't about mass producing since each product takes time to be created. You can get their wall clocks and table clocks that come in various shapes and designs, and we think it's definitely worth having on our basic walls. Instant hipster our walls will become, we think! Their other products are quite minimal and can go on your office desk if you are thinking of getting things finally organised. You have pen stands, stationery stands, and bowls and trays of various shapes that can be used to chuck anything from keys to earphones.

