Check Out The Sholay Shooting Spot!

    So if you love exploring places on a weekend then you should definitely visit Ramnagara which is about 65 Kms. from Bangalore City. You can take either Nice Rd or Magadi Road to hit the Mysore Road which will straight take you to the entrance through which the climbing of 400 stairs starts. The GPS works really well. This is the place where famous Sholay was shot and also referred to as Sholay Hills.

    Had to start early in the morning to avoid scorching heat and some coconut water vendors should have been around.

    Ramanagara

    Ramanagara, Karnataka

    Karnataka

