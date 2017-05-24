They have a wide range of colourful desserts which would make you wanna cheat on your diet so easily! They have a very French cafe-like ambiance with outdoor seating as well. The whole set up is so romantic, ideal for a date night. The food, drinks and the desserts are simply masterpieces. Crafted with finest of ingredients and craftsmanship. It totally reflects in their taste and presentation. Special mention to the naked red velvet pastry, rainbow pastry, truffles and tender coconut ice cream with rose petals.
Gain Some Calories Along With Likes On Instagram With Some Insta-worthy Desserts At Smoor
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
Overall it was awesome! But the marshmallow topping on the hot chocolate was missing, which makes it a matter of concern!
What's My Pro Tip?
If you love both dark chocolate and coffee, then Smoor has got your back! They have mixed both to make a heavenly "Belgian Hot Chocolate Coffee". Hot dark chocolate with a shot of espresso! It can't get any better isn't it?
Anything Else?
They're exclusively in Bangalore. So if next time you plan to visit, keep this place on your bucket list.
Also On Smoor
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Comments (0)