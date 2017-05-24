Gain Some Calories Along With Likes On Instagram With Some Insta-worthy Desserts At Smoor

They have a wide range of colourful desserts which would make you wanna cheat on your diet so easily! They have a very French cafe-like ambiance with outdoor seating as well. The whole set up is so romantic, ideal for a date night. The food, drinks and the desserts are simply masterpieces. Crafted with finest of ingredients and craftsmanship. It totally reflects in their taste and presentation. Special mention to the naked red velvet pastry, rainbow pastry, truffles and tender coconut ice cream with rose petals.