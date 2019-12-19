Meat Lovers? Galitos Serves Some Amazing Chicken Dishes!

If you have planned lunch or dinner after the movie at Vega city mall, and Galitos stands out the best there. The perfect one for all chicken lovers in and around South Bangalore. And they are all over the world. They have chosen the best location, and it's in the food court of vega city mall, with the beautiful ambiance, I bet people at food Court will definitely get impressed with there great ambiance with proper lights and seatings and the colourful setup. Food: galitos special is with there 100% flamed grilled chicken. With there own 6 flavours sausages is just yummy. Don't miss to try there chicken Chicken combotada: well presented with super grilled and tasted great with the special sausages. I never expected the desserts to the best They have 3 choices and I loved Baked yogurt with berry sauce. It was perfect and now it's in my bucket list Yes, I had a perfect meal go try yours.