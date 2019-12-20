Pack your bags and gather everyone from the Seven Kingdoms, except the Lannisters, and head over to The Realm in Coonoor. Tea estates, shola forests, and Ooty’s salubrious weather along with a bit of Game of Thrones style luxury stay, are what awaits you.
Winterfell Or Riverrunn: Pick Your Game Of Thrones Cottage At The Realm Resort In Coonoor
Ooty's Westros
Winterfell, Riverrunn, and Sunspear — the three luxury cottages at the property take inspiration from the famous Game of Thrones houses of House Stark, House Frey, and House Martell respectively. These three cottages, designed with all modern amenities, are perfect for escaping the summer with the entire squad or booking the entire family in for a weekend getaway in the hills. Ooty’s weather, the hills, and that fact that the property is tucked away from the township, make it a perfect spot to unwind and kick back from the noise of the city that you are so accustomed to.
Choose Your House
Choosing a cottage to check in can be a bit difficult, especially if you are a Stark as would obviously want to check into Winterfell. Lannisters and Targaryens, you might want to settle with Riverrun or Sunspear. The cottage up north, Winterfell of course, is the biggest of the lot and perfect for 3+ group. Contemporary with a bit of old-world charm, the brick-walled cottage has the perfect setting for late-night catch ups and lazy morning lounge scenes. Bedrooms come in threes and white walkers in zeroes.
Inside the two-bedroom cottage of Riverrunn, you get wooden floors, comfortable kingsize beds, a cosy attic, and private balconies that offer an amazing, unobstructed view of the green plains. Just like the Riverrun palace in the books, this cottage sits the farthest from the other two cottages — private and serene vibes big time. The two-bedroom cottage of Sunspear and a lawn that sprawls around it, make it a rather interesting setting for couple groups who want the space for themselves. A hanging chair out in the entrance is perfect for curling up with a book, while the lawn is open for picnics and pooches.
Explore The Realm
The property is roughly located about 15 km from Coonoor, so your the drive down here is through the ghat roads in between the shola forests. Around this pet-friendly property, you have plenty to do. Start with the resident fuzzy pooch who’s always eager to entertain the guests. Treks can be arranged on requests as well as transport to Ooty and Coonoor. Kids will love the massive outdoor space to run around, while the adults can play games such as badminton. Cycles are available in case you decide to hop on and explore the nearby areas any time of the day. Bon fire, barbeques, picnics, and activities are other things that can be arranged with prior notice.
Booking The Realm
All the rooms at The Realm are priced the same, INR 2700 per day per person, and is inclusive of breakfast, lunch, tea, and dinner. You have access to all the public areas, including the guest lounge.
