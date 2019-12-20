Winterfell Or Riverrunn: Pick Your Game Of Thrones Cottage At The Realm Resort In Coonoor

Choosing a cottage to check in can be a bit difficult, especially if you are a Stark as would obviously want to check into Winterfell. Lannisters and Targaryens, you might want to settle with Riverrun or Sunspear. The cottage up north, Winterfell of course, is the biggest of the lot and perfect for 3+ group. Contemporary with a bit of old-world charm, the brick-walled cottage has the perfect setting for late-night catch ups and lazy morning lounge scenes. Bedrooms come in threes and white walkers in zeroes.

Inside the two-bedroom cottage of Riverrunn, you get wooden floors, comfortable kingsize beds, a cosy attic, and private balconies that offer an amazing, unobstructed view of the green plains. Just like the Riverrun palace in the books, this cottage sits the farthest from the other two cottages — private and serene vibes big time. The two-bedroom cottage of Sunspear and a lawn that sprawls around it, make it a rather interesting setting for couple groups who want the space for themselves. A hanging chair out in the entrance is perfect for curling up with a book, while the lawn is open for picnics and pooches.