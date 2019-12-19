Playing Outside Made Fun With This Sports Facility That Has Temperature Controlled Swimming Pools

Remember the good old days when you used to get out and play in your neighbourhood park? Well, Game Theory (GT) wants you to do exactly that without age being a factor. You can practice your breaststrokes and butterfly strokes in their temperature controlled swimming pool. Or you could sweat it out with a game of either badminton or squash. But if you are someone who doesn't know or haven't really played the sport, not to worry as their coaching system will ensure that you get the best training there is. Enough to compete for the state level, we'd say!

Currently, in three neighbourhoods -- Indiranagar, Yemalur, and Bellandur-- the idea is that every neighbourhood needs to have a GT arena. The facilities currently on offer are swimming, squash, and badminton, with archery and shooting to be added to the roster of activities. Speaking of sign up, you can opt to pay daily or go for the subscription packages.