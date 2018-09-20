Export Surplus, Funky Shoes & Budget Lehengas: This Kammanahalli Street Is A Shopper’s Paradise

Kammanahalli’s thriving budget shopping scene is one of the main reasons we love the neighbourhood. If you are looking for a wardrobe makeover on a budget, head straight to Ganesh Temple Road (that sits next to Sukh Sagar) for great deals. Right at the entrance, you’ll find plenty of street stalls beckoning you in with dazzling displays of shoes. For a few hundreds, you can walk away with colourful ballerinas, fuzzy bedroom slip-ons, and glitzy sandals. You can also find hawkers selling earrings, belts, and other accessories.

Once you move, you’ll spot small shops showcasing a whole range of goodies. Men and women can pick from stores selling export surplus goodies. We particularly love VR Fashions for their range of pretty tops, tees and dresses from brands like Vero Moda and Papaya. There’s a cool shop for boots. And also others selling lehengas and salwar suits for less than 5k.