Church Street's Other Iconic Bookstore Is A Must Visit For All Book Lovers

Having started in 1977 with one floor of books and stationery at MG Road, then moving later to 48, Church Street and finally at its present location (just above the now shut Blue Frog), Gangarams Book Bureau is, without a doubt, an iconic part of the city. Our favourite side is the left side of the bookshop, where the children’s books section stocks everything from illustrated encyclopedias to abridged classics like Treasure Island and Black Beauty. Turn to the Books On India category to browse through interesting works about the country, including books on temple food, mythology, different states and more. The shelves dedicated to Indian authors reveal delightful finds like a collection of cartoons by R.K. Laxman or a graphic novel based on the iconic film Sholay.

Apart from the detailed travel guides, the right portion of the store is dedicated to works on crafts and hobbies. With books on crocheting, knitting, textile patterns and jewellery design, this section is a favourite of many who frequent the place. You’ll also find shelves devoted to pet care, gardening, food and drinks, yoga, health and fitness, music and dance, and parenting. Fiction enthusiasts can flock to the wall at the far end of the store which is lined with popular works of both Indian and foreign authors, in alphabetical order. And, if you don’t find the book you’re looking for, Gangarams can even get it for you, thanks to their special order service with publishers abroad.

