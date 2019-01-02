Gastronomic Journey Across India Curated By A Culinary Genius

Indian Cuisine is much more than what many of us know & what the world is aware of. Chef Javed Ahmad is one such culinary genius who has been successfully showcasing Indian Cuisine to an international audience with Maziga Singapore. I am glad he decided to turn his attention towards the Indian audience, that too first in Namma Bengaluru with Maziga India located at VR Bengaluru. He is making Indians turn their attention towards Indian food in a modern progressive way, and that’s what Progressive Indian Cuisine is all about. Maziga's restaurant experiences such as will make Indian Restaurants Serving Indian Cuisine to be included for the Michelin Stars. Now coming to the food, we opted to journey through India over 15 courses of chef Javed Ahmad’s specially curated tasting menu, priced at INR 2200. What a journey it was, a delightful, sensory experience that captivates your eye & shockingly surprises your palate. Chaat masala yoghurt Spherification | A Masterchef dish by the Chef, this plain white flavour bomb unassumingly explodes in your palate to reveal familiar flavours. Goat Brain Pav, Our second course in the 15-course tasting menu | A beautiful texture highlighted with hand pound Indian spices, feast to the eyes & a feast to the palate as well. Smothered With Kafir Lime Sauce on a bed of quinoa upma | First of all, the quinoa upma was so well made it felt like a normal homemade upma, as good as my mother’s with that high tinge of ghee. Second, the fis