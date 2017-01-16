Koramangala-Based Start Up Gathr Wants You To Get Back To Socialising Offline Without Smartphones

“What’s the big deal?”, we hear you ask. Well, first of all anyone who has an event like Code/Word/Play, an amalgamation of poetry and computer programming, is worth talking about. Their other events like Rhymes over Vegetarian Haleem with Sabika, and their Surrealist Slumber Party {now that’s our kind of party}, sound like some truly offbeat date ideas, or even just something you can do alone. So, if you have any nonconformist ideas or want to do something new, check out Gathr.

