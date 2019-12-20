Missing Amma's Food? Try Out This Home-Based Brand For Chutneys, Ladoos And Snacks

Missing Amma’s food now that you’re away from home? Geeta’s Kitchen is a home-based snack and condiments brand based out of Koramangala that makes some delicious Karnataka style specialities. This homemaker turned entrepreneur has started her venture with pickles, chutneys and ladoos. With besan ladoos that are made with love, ghee and jaggery, they’re not just mouth-watering but also healthy. Relish some crunchy snacks like chaklis when friends come over or if you’re just want to munch on something while studying.

The chutney pudis and chutneys (the mango and tomato are our favourites) work perfectly with dosas, idlis and even just plain bread (don't knock it till you try it) for those days you need to make a quick breakfast. The gooseberry and mango pickles are seasonal and will add the well balanced spice you need in your food (and life). Apart from making regular boxes that start from INR 100, Geeta takes up corporate orders so whether it’s a wedding or anniversary, her snacks make for great return gifts as well. The best part? All the snacks made with natural preservatives. What are you waiting for? Place your order already!

