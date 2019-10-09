BTM Has Its Own Gelato Place, Drop By Now!

Finally, BTM has its own Gelato place, Cream Artisan which provides quite different Gelato based products. They have gelatos which are displayed and we can choose our own flavour. Ambience is so simple but attractive. The service was quick and explained about their specials. They have introduced Gelato Thickshakes and something unique called Gelato Cakes which is purely gelato based. I tried Truffle, it was one of the best from the list, sugar level was very moderate. It is good for all the age groups. Chocolate gelato thick shake was good. Gelato cakes were so impressive. I tried chocolate cake it was so fresh and it was a pure Gelato cake. All these are their signature items and they introduce new flavours daily and all the items were freshly made according to the availability.