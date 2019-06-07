Timri Studio Is Here To Bring Out The Best In Men

Don’t you all men out there want to dress to express and impress. Well, we are so glad to introduce this uber cool brand called “Aastey” for men in Timri Studio. Breathable fabrics like ‘Ikkat’ and ‘khadi’ have been used by this sustainable fashion brand to bring about the first collection of shirts, dhotis and bow ties, exclusively for men. The prints include the ‘Tarbooz’ (watermelon) to add an element of fun to Friday dressing. Imagine waltzing into the office dressed in a casual yet statement worthy attire. The cuts and quality of these garments are both amazing and the prices just right. The accessories like a bow tie and eye masks for men are a by-product of the collection. The best use of leftover fabric. Indiranagar based ‘Timri’ studio, that brings about this brand promotes fair pricing and employment practises. The other great thing about their studio is the Custom design service that allows you to get your shirts done from a fabric of your choice. So, set your eyes here gents, coz ‘Aastey’ is here to add the much wanted ’chutzpah’ to your dressing style.