From Bridal Makeup To Hairstyling, This Makeup Artist Does It All

Gulabi Fanthome is a certified professional makeup artist who can give you the perfect makeover that you're looking for. Whether it's transforming your tresses or doing subtle makeup, she clearly has a magic wand. From bridal makeup and party looks to giving you the most gorgeous smokey and glittery eyes, she knows it all. She's pretty good at her work; she also does makeup for fashion photo shoots. So if you are looking for a hair makeover, your search ends here. From straightening to curling your hair to other umpteen number of hairstyles, she's a pro. While the makeup starts at INR 3,000, hairstyling starts at INR 1,500. Oh, and if you need help draping the saree, she's got you covered. Gulabi is a freelance makeup artist, and you need to get in touch with her a day or two prior to fix an appointment.