Too Much Happiness From Good Food At This Open Air Restaurant In Town

The Rogue Elephant is an open-air casual dining restaurant. This restaurant serves Italian & Mediterranean cuisines along with a variety of other Continental delicacies. The various ingredients and authentic herbs and spices instantly give you soul-satisfying taste to the diners. The Rouge Elephant has a simple & spacious ambience and is ideal for Continental food loves who like spending quality time with friends and loved ones. Located next to New Generation School in Basavanagudi. The menu had varieties of options like Starters, Salads, Open-Faced Sandwiches, Old Favourites, Pasta, Sandwiches & Kati Rolls, Mains, Desserts, Beverage & Snacks. I tasted • Leek Potato Soup - Soup based on Potato & Leek with heavy cream. Potatoes were diced and cooked in broth where Leeks were cleaned, chopped & sauteed. • Wine Sauteed Mushrooms - You can't go wrong with this combination of Butter, Mushrooms & Red Wine. It was perfect & unique in taste. • Mix Vegetable Pakoda - Pakoda was perfect snack for the evening with Mint Chutney. • Mango Avacado Almond Salad - Seasonal salad and tastes really amazing. The fresh mangoes and juicy Avacado made for each other combination. Almonds added a nice crunch to the dish and brought out a textural contrast which just made a perfect, nutritious & delicious. • Fresh Fig & Savoury Pannacotta Salad - Simple & Clean salad, the figs and salad leave together with the balsamic glaze as the dressing made for an amazing combination. Savoury Pannacotta added the much-needed saltiness to balance of all flavours and made this salad delicious as well. • Fettuccine Alfredo - Pasta dish made from fettuccine pasta tossed with parmesan cheese and butter. As the cheese melts it emulsifies the liquid to form a smooth & rich coating on the pasta. • Vegetable Tagine with Cous Cous - Slow-cooked North African stew of spiced Vegetable that's named after the ceramic pot it's traditionally cooked in. Cous Cous was hot served. • Toffee Cheesecake - Fresh & Chill served Coffee cheesecake. Overall a nice place where we can relax and calm yourself after a busy week. It's a good option to go with friends & family or even with your date.