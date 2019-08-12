Sumptuous Chinese Cusine Ony At China Bistro

A nice gem which is conveniently located on 12th Main Road at Indiranagar. Love the building decor with the giant statues at the entrance. They have a spacious place spread over 2 levels. Love the fact that they have a lot of offers like 1+1 on Domestic Liquor and 2+1 on IMFL. They also have a lunch buffet at 399+ taxes for veg and 449 + taxes for non-veg making it a lucrative option for Corporates. I went for dinner last night and was super impressed by the ambience. Service is also excellent. Coming to the food, I am a vegetarian and will focus on that in my review. But my friends who ate the chicken and fish dishes were in awe of it. I ordered a Coconut Lychee Mocker mocktail and it was a great drink; very nice and refreshing. They have an excellent amuse bouche (palate cleanser) to ensure your meal begins on the right note. Soup - Eight Treasure Veg Soup - delightful particularly considering the weather was perfect and this was light with a lot of veggies Starters - a) Sancho Bao - Loved the presentation and the flavour of the stuffing which comprises of Mushroom, Tofu and Bamboo Shoot; the bao was thick b) Pak Choi and Vegetable Dumplings - The outer covering was thin and the stuffing was scrumptious; great eating c) South Asian Cottage Cheese Jiang's Chilli - A paneer dish which was tangy and spicy d) Crispy Spicy Avocado Roll - An absolute must-try; this was my favourite among the starters Main Course - a) Veg in Chilli Basil Sauce - Nice wholesome dish; could do with a little less soy sauce. b) Stir-Fried Asian Greens in Roasted Chili - I loved this as it is light and very appetizing; healthy too with the veggies just being stir-fried c) Ginger Capsicum Fried Rice - This was okay. d) Veg Mee Goreng - Nice and flavourful Dessert - a) Buddha's Fu - You can't complete a meal here without trying this. It looks and feels divine. It has the deadly combination of Mango Panacotta, Caramel and Choco Mousse. Love the way they ring the bell while pouring the caramel from the conch on the pannacotta. b) Steamed Coconut Dumpling with Honey butter sauce - This was not suited to my palate and I did not relish it; gave the feedback to the team The best part was that the management was very happy to receive the feedback from me on may dishes and assured that they will work on improving it. This is a great trait and I am sure China Bistro will be much sought after shortly.