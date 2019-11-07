If there’s no plum cake in your life right now, you’re missing out on one of the season’s tastiest baked goodies! What’s Christmas without a soft, freshly baked cafe, absolutely stuffed with juicy, flavourful dried fruits and spices — perfect for an evening snack with tea, a post-dinner treat or even something to pair perfectly with your wine. Get your Christmas on this December by picking up the best plum cakes in the city to go with wine.
Top Plum Cakes To Order In Bangalore To Get Into The Christmas Mood
Michelle Gafoor
For multiple years now, Michelle Gafoor and her mum, Leela D’Souza have created the most divine Christmas cakes in town. Get your Christmas on this December with this home-baker. We can’t get enough of it. Homemade, heart-made and made with love (we know, it tastes better OK?) these cakes have rum-soaked fruits, marmalade, candied peels, caramelised sugar and all. And the best part, they really mix it months in advance so what you get is the real deal. So quickly get your hands on them, and order NOW!
Price: INR 1,400 per kilo (without icing)
Melt It Down
Melt It Down is lighting it up this Christmas with their delicious assortment of boozy plum cakes. Filled with dry fruits and berries that have been soaked in rum for 15-20 days as is traditionally done, you can expect a real kick from these baked goodies. Priya does cupcake versions topped off with rum frosting, too — bite-sized anythings make us happy! If you want that added Christmas-y theme, just ask and she’ll gladly do some Santa-and-Rudolph detailing for you. This time around she is also doing Christmas Hampers that include 500gms of Rich Traditional Plum Cake, a Gingerbread Chocolate Bar, a Cherry Chocolate Bar, two candles and a wine bottle sleeve, all neatly packed in a box. Make your Christmas lit and get your spirits high.
- Upwards: ₹ 1800
Thom’s Bakery
A classic haunt for anyone sweet tooth, this classic Bangalore bakery makes the list for their famous plum cake available all year round. Always soft and crumbly in all the right ways, you can expect a rich and oh-so flavourful plum cake that doesn’t skimp on the fillings. Thom’s is also very pocket-friendly, so this might just be your go-to gift this season for your family, friends and coworkers! Keep an eye out for their Christmas-edition sold by the kilo and topped with marzipan frosting! Be merry this Christmas with delicious goodies from Thom's.
Price: INR 120 for 300 grams
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Happy Belly Bakes
With the ingredients soaking in a brandy mix for over a month, you can rest assured that Happy Belly Bakes’ cakes will be the talk of the season. Moist, rich and sufficiently boozy, we usually load up on the traditional cake from this bakery to last us until about March! Christmas time is here, it's time for joy and time for cheer.
Price: INR 900 upwards.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Nilgiris
What is Christmas without Nilgiris plum cake! Available in all shapes and sizes, from a mini 100gms pack to the massive kilo ones, boozy, loaded with dried fruits and plenty of butter, they are neatly boxed and ready to give to your friends and fam. Christmas time is all about plum cakes with red wine so hop on the bandwagon and pick up some!
Price: INR 150 upwards.
Comments (0)