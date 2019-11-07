Top Plum Cakes To Order In Bangalore To Get Into The Christmas Mood

Melt It Down is lighting it up this Christmas with their delicious assortment of boozy plum cakes. Filled with dry fruits and berries that have been soaked in rum for 15-20 days as is traditionally done, you can expect a real kick from these baked goodies. Priya does cupcake versions topped off with rum frosting, too — bite-sized anythings make us happy! If you want that added Christmas-y theme, just ask and she’ll gladly do some Santa-and-Rudolph detailing for you. This time around she is also doing Christmas Hampers that include 500gms of Rich Traditional Plum Cake, a Gingerbread Chocolate Bar, a Cherry Chocolate Bar, two candles and a wine bottle sleeve, all neatly packed in a box. Make your Christmas lit and get your spirits high.