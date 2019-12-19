This Cute Little Rooftop Cafe Is A Complete Value For Money


Cafes

Cafe Cosy

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

433/3/1, 4th Floor, 28th Cross Road, Jayanagar, Bengaluru



Great For

What Makes It Awesome ?

I stumbled upon Cafe Cosy on the internet while looking for cafes in Jayanagar that served hookah. I ordered the brain freezer hookah, cheesy garlic bread, masala omelette, and a cold coffee. I loved the hookah and the breezy rooftop ambience. The food was good but the cold coffee was delicious. The service is prompt and they never let your hookah go bad with prompt coal changes. t's a complete value for money place.

What Could Be Better?

The food can go up a notch.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With

Big Group

