I stumbled upon Cafe Cosy on the internet while looking for cafes in Jayanagar that served hookah. I ordered the brain freezer hookah, cheesy garlic bread, masala omelette, and a cold coffee. I loved the hookah and the breezy rooftop ambience. The food was good but the cold coffee was delicious. The service is prompt and they never let your hookah go bad with prompt coal changes. t's a complete value for money place.
This Cute Little Rooftop Cafe Is A Complete Value For Money
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayanagar
What Makes It Awesome ?
What Could Be Better?
The food can go up a notch.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With
Big Group
