This Cute Little Rooftop Cafe Is A Complete Value For Money

I stumbled upon Cafe Cosy on the internet while looking for cafes in Jayanagar that served hookah. I ordered the brain freezer hookah, cheesy garlic bread, masala omelette, and a cold coffee. I loved the hookah and the breezy rooftop ambience. The food was good but the cold coffee was delicious. The service is prompt and they never let your hookah go bad with prompt coal changes. t's a complete value for money place.