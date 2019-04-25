Get Festive Ready With Pocket-Friendly Styles From Commercial Street

Commercial Street

Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

Tasker Town, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

  • Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park

Grab your bestie and splurge on festive wear and accessories. With scores of shops and colours available at Commercial Street and a variety of snacks for when you feel hungry, shopping couldn't get more fun. There's a scope for all budgets and quirks, and the promise of not burning a hole in your pocket.

Under INR 500

Big Group, Bae, and Family.

