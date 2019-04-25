Grab your bestie and splurge on festive wear and accessories. With scores of shops and colours available at Commercial Street and a variety of snacks for when you feel hungry, shopping couldn't get more fun. There's a scope for all budgets and quirks, and the promise of not burning a hole in your pocket.
Get Festive Ready With Pocket-Friendly Styles From Commercial Street
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae, and Family.
