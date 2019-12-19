This Much-Awaited Quirky Bar Is Now Open In The HSR Layout, Be Sure To Drop By!

Bars

Hammered

HSR, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

38/5, Sarjapur Main Road, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Hammered has now opened its doors in HSR layout with some killer cocktails and food on their menu. Their high ceiling roof and decor will leave you astounded. They also have seating outdoors for hookah, that overlooks the Agara lake. Great place to stop by for a party with your friends!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Kids

