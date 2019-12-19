Hammered has now opened its doors in HSR layout with some killer cocktails and food on their menu. Their high ceiling roof and decor will leave you astounded. They also have seating outdoors for hookah, that overlooks the Agara lake. Great place to stop by for a party with your friends!
This Much-Awaited Quirky Bar Is Now Open In The HSR Layout, Be Sure To Drop By!
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Wi-Fi Available
