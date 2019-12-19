Get Your Hands On All The Artistic Stuff In This Indoor Cafe!

A quiet place in Hebbal that is truly magical along with a new concept of having all that you can buy along with a piping new indoor cafe. Located on the outer ring road, in Hebbal area. This is a true gem that is one stop shop to buy decor items like stoneware, designer chairs, tiles, pottery ware and lots of food to accompany it. The restaurant serves delicious food in the artistic decor and background, making it one of the unique cafes to try with mocktails that add depth to your food table. Spread across the ground and 1st floor, it offers great views in the middle of the artistically designed arena. The cafe serves North Indian food with a plethora of options for veg and non-veg. A new addition to the artistic city that is also becoming a foodies paradise.