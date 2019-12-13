Make Way For Some Scrumptious Food Along With A Pretty Decor At Whattay Kitchen!

Whattay Kitchen: Situated on the border of urban Bengaluru, this place offers food and drinks but also a shot of peace. The place flaunts natural decor using trees and water bodies which also is unique when compared to the other breweries in Bengaluru. A boon to South and West Bengaluru. The staff here are courteous and are determined to ensure a good service. Highlights 1. Namma Potato Wedges 2. Virjin Ying Yang 3. Chocolate Cigars Detailed Review 1. Virjin Ying Yang Every kids favorite Mocktail, made with love and Chocolate. MUST TRY 2. Namma Potato Wedges Traditional potato wedges with Bengaluru style podi and tangy tomato chutney on the side. The tomato chutney is finger lickin good, thanks to the natural tanginess of the tomato. MUST TRY 3. Bhutta Methi Kabab Crispy on the outside and perfect partner if you are sipping beer 4. Panner Peshawari Tikka Fresh, juicy and huge chunks of panner marinated in flavourful sauce and cooked in tandoor. Blown away by the freshness of the panner. 5. Dal Makhni Creamy and thick Dal Makhni served with butter garlic naan is the perfect combo for a lazy evening. Wish I had more appetite. 6. Chocolate Cigars Chocolate rolled in layers of puff pastry and rolled to look like a cigar! Looks amazing and tastes even better! This is the cigar you can trust your kid with! This place surely is on my favorites list. Whattay Kitchen + Brew offers the most peaceful and refreshing ambiance with finger-licking food and not to forget the ample parking space!