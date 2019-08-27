Friday Night Sorted At This Newest Microbrewery In Indiranagar

Tilt, the newest in an exhaustive list of Microbreweries in Bangalore. Their USP has to be their imported liquor which I'm sure will gain a lot of traction in the days to come. As of now, they are open from 12:00 PM - 1:00 AM and the place boasts of a posh ambience. I got the chance to taste a couple of their imported liquors, Green Killer IPA and Sloeber. Both were very good. Their food is equally up to the mark. I liked their cheese balls the most because it went so well with the Beer. Pasta and Pizzas were also top-notch.