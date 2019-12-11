Get Scrumptious And Delicious Burgers At This Outlet In Sarjapur

Burger Yard: So this hidden gem near Wipro in Sarjapur serves some amazing burgers for all you authentic burger lovers out there. They have a limited menu but they do it well. If it’s your cheat day you definitely won’t be disappointed. It’s a small cosy joint done up with cute pictures of burgers and some quirky quotes on this much loved fast food. What I like the most is that their patties are well done and loaded to the brim with meat or veggies. Being a vegetarian I tried the Traditionally veggie, How have you been and Badmaash Badshah. My favourite was the How have you Bean which was a nice black bean-filled patty, crispy and nicely done. The Badmaash Badshah with paneer was also quite tasty. All the burgers are served with a pack of chips. They have sides like jalapeño poppers and French fries which they serve with a very nice tartare dip made of mayo and has a nice sour taste to it. But what you need to visit the place for are it’s Burgers. You can pair the Burgers with lemonade or a classic cold coffee. The non-vegetarians can try the cowboy hog which is a minced beef patty or the Clint Beastwood which won’t disappoint any meat lover. If you are a vegetarian please try the How have you been, the Black bean patty is one of the best that I have had!