Get Teleported To A Magical Space At This Restrobar

Be sure to get blown away at one of the most beautiful spaces in the heart of the city. Nevermind offers unique seating whether it's the igloo inspired cabanas or the island bar. The menu at Nevermind comprises of Continental, Asian and Modern Indian. Must try dimsums and sliders. I'd recommend the Cucumber & Rose Gin. Among desserts, Banoffee Pie is drool-worthy. Be it a date night or catching up with a group of friends in a private setting, Nevermind is the place to be!