Get Your Coffee Delivered At Your Doorstep From This Amazing Delivery Brand!

Slay Coffee serves amazing coffee! Like amazing! Plus the way they package the coffee and deliver is something so appealing. I ordered a hot chocolate latte and dark coffee for me and my sister. And they delivered the coffee in exact half an hour in a very elegant box with proper cups filled with coffee and sealed properly with the machine and the coffee was perfectly hot and it doesn't spill since it is sealed pack. Also, they give sugar sachets with the coffees so you can add as per your taste and they give stirrer as well. The coffee cups are designed in such a way that you can carry it anywhere. And also the prices are nominal, unlike the other high-end coffee places. Amazing is the word to describe this coffee place!