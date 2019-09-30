Great Ambience With Amazing Desserts & Friendly Staff, Drop By This Canteen In Koramangala!

Great ambience with amazing desserts and friendly staff.The Bangalore Canteen is a cute canteen in Koramangala 5th block. It's a really fancy canteen. The interiors are lovely and love the sitting arrangements especially the top floor. They have some really amazing sketches on the wall. The staff is welcoming and friendly. Tried the margarita pizza, peanut butter shake, and some cheesecake. Margarita pizza was good but it had a lot of tomatoes. The shake was good too. But the cheesecake is a must-try. It was pretty amazing and yummy. Really soft and tasty. They have a really huge menu for lunch and chats too. Will definitely visit again to try out the lunch menu.