Koramangala Has A New Resto-Bar & You Should Add It To Your 'To-Visit' List

Koramangala is buzzing and how! Each time a new place opens up, the first thing that comes to my mind is "Where is space?". But The Fixx, Koramangala 4th Block, is a fun addition to the pub and grub scene of the area. I visited the restaurant and bar on the launch day, and the vibes and ambience were electric. Oh, and we even bumped into Puneeth Rajkumar at the party! The place is spacious with various levels and has a variety of seating options available. Talking about the food, we couldn't try a lot, but we did try the Gowdru Hotel Spiced Lamb Chops, and they were delicious. Overall, I am looking forward to visiting them again to try more items off the menu.