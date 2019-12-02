As the Christmas fever catches on, you can join in the cheer by colourfully decking up your home and office cubicle with all sorts of vibrant decor and ornaments. Head out to these shopping hubs in the city to stock up on jolly Santa Clauses, reindeer, mistletoe, shiny baubles and the works. Get your Christmas spirit on this December season with fun decorations.
Deck The Halls With Christmas Decor On A Budget From Stores Around Town
Chickpet
Christmas sales begin early in the gullies of Chickpet and around KR Market. Walk around the KR Market area (right behind the bus stand) and you’ll find rows of tiny shops displaying their wares with gusto. Another hotspot for Christmas decor is the area around Raja Market. At all of these establishments, you’ll find racks overflowing with streamers, ornaments, and Christmas trees of all sizes. The best part? It all comes at wholesale prices. You can walk away with huge bags of trinkets, a nativity set and a towering Christmas tree for just a couple of thousands.
Shivajinagar
Every Christmas, a line of makeshift stalls pop up just outside the main gates of St. Mary’s Basilica and stretch all the way up to the Beef Market. The sidewalks are a great place to pick up nativity sets for a few hundred rupees. Giant-sized bells in bright reds, strings of beads, shiny bows and stars are all available to take home. Once you’re done here, you can also walk to O.P.H Road, near the Taj Hotel. Stride down the road opposite the restaurant, past a Bata store, and a short walk later you’ll find a small gully that’s crammed with a row of shops. Spend some time looking around and you’ll find a few steals like ornaments with colourful snowmen, mistletoes and all kinds of glitzy streamers.
Commercial Street
On the main shopping street, Raave’s, a popular Christmas decor shop, arrives every December. While their ornaments and decorations are on the expensive side, Christmas-loving Bangaloreans have come to love the place because you can grab top-notch merchandise here. You’ll find it hard not to fall in love with their stockings with red-nosed reindeer and cheery Santas sown in, or their skillfully-crafted angels and their snowflake ornaments. They, usually also, have a Christmas shop in nearby Safina Plaza. If you are looking for budget-friendly buys, then, saunter over to Ebrahim Sahib Street. The shops at the Jumma Masjid end, sell everything from candles to buntings, glitter-covered stars, Santa Claus figurines, and Christmas trees.
Eka
Made of porcelain and metal, the decorative elements at Eka are all about elegance. Tall, slender angels, handcrafted Christmas trees, and reindeer line the windows here. You can also pick up decorative stars and Santas while browsing the store. Get festive this Christmas season with beautiful decorations from House Of Eka.
Varnam
Add a dash of Channapatna to your Christmas, this time around. Varnam, an organisation that works with Channapatna craft makers, have come up with an exclusive lineup of festive ornaments. You can decorate your tree with a red-nosed Rudolph, goobe (owl) bells, and dancing snowmen. They even have fun Christmas tree bottle stoppers that you can use for wine bottles.
- Upwards: ₹ 1300
Pauline Book and Media Centre
This time of the year, St. Paul’s displays tables piled with delicate wreaths, Christmas-themed snow globes, Nativity sets, and other trinkets. You can also pick up Christmas cards and CDs with Christmas carols on them. Get your Christmas festivities on with all the adorable trinkets from here.
Crafteria
Crafteria located in Kasavanahalli Main Road is going to be loaded with Christmas decorations from November 20 onwards. With lights to hangings for the tree and Christmas buntings to wreaths, this is a one-stop-shop for all your Christmas decorations.
**Please note that we will keep updating this recommendation so some of the stores on this list might not have all the items in stock.
