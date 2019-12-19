Binal Meghani, a self-taught home baker, has been baking for 2 years now. Her venture The Caramello Company encompasses picture-perfect desserts that not only look good but taste great too. She makes only eggless and gelatin free desserts, uses fresh ingredients and refrains from using artificial flavouring. Hence her desserts don't contain canned fruits or artificial essences. She bakes an array of cookies, brownies, cupcakes, tiered cakes, customized cakes and tarts. She makes Truffles and Bon Bons too. Yes, you read that right, Bon Bon! Her best selling cupcakes are the Ferrero Bomb Chocolate Cupcakes with Nutella and Chocolate Ganache Frosting. They are centre-filled with Ferrero Rocher Chocolate and are sinfully yummy! I can vouch for it, as I've indulged in it. The Pink Lemonade cupcakes is a combination of a vanilla cupcake with pink lemonade frosting and it tastes lovely. In cakes, the Orange Truffle cake is a must-try which is made with orange zest. The Bon Bons come in flavours like Salted Caramel, Whiskey Ganache, Pistachio, Hazelnut, Espresso and more. You can also request for an assorted box if you want to try out various flavours. You need to order a minimum of 4 cupcakes with prices starting at Rs.50 per cupcake. The customized cakes start at Rs.1300 per kg. Bon Bons start at Rs.20 per piece, with a minimum of 9 to be ordered. You can get in touch with Binal 4 to 5 days in advance to get your sugar fix from The Caramello Company.