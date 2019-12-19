Skip The Mugs And Instead Gift A Cutesy Terrarium Or Planter From This Brand

It's not the most obvious gifting idea, but hey, Gift My Plants isn't about the obvious gifting as you will see when you check out their small kiosk at InOrbit Mall in Whitefield. They are all about gifting plants in all shapes and forms including in-trend terrariums, mini planters, succulents, and wallflowers. These green gifts, according to us, make the perfect gift for any occasion -- birthday to farewell -- simply because they brighten up the space. Plus, if you make this a habit, then you are doing your bit for reducing the carbon footprint.

Cutesy terrariums in the shape of cows, cats, garden gnomes, and dogs are what we like the most. That's followed by succulents and cactus in colourful pots. You also get terrariums that look like a mini garden itself and these make the perfect addition to the coffee table or even your desk. They also have potted plants and wallflowers that you can order to add a splash of green and freshness to your room.