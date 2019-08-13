Gifting Options Sorted With This House Full Of Leather Goodies And Gifts

Master Crafts, is a house, quite literally, full of bags, wallets, purses, jackets, belts and more. Located on the JP Nagar 24th main road, this house converted into a store is a treat for every shopper who is a bag, wallet, purse or leather lunatic. Every room has a unique product to boast. Whether you are looking for jackets or backpacks or cute bags that are compact they have them. Looking for handbags or wallets (for both men and women) they have that too. Looking for belts, or pouches, or perhaps water bottle holders or containers, and maybe bean bag skins? They have them all. Travel pouches or handy bags for travel? Look no further. Or are you looking for laptop or tablet skins, they have a whole bunch of them too. The prices are reasonable, and the quality of the products are good and durable. They take corporate orders and provide a good discount. My outstanding amount was 5000 and change, but I paid a final amount of 3000 after a discount. The store owner was also very sweet and helped us make an informed purchase. Looking for a place to get bags, or gifts this is the place.