13 Pretty Gifts We Are Scoring For Ourselves From This Gorgeous Store, All Under INR 1,500

Haven’t got a prezzie in a while. No worries, just go ahead and buy yourself some gifts. After all, you don’t need an excuse to pamper yourself, ever! Agreed? Great. Then a visit to Indiranagar’s newest home decor store — The Wishing Chair, is in order. From mugs, jugs, linen to really charming stationery, gift wrappers, stickers and labels, these guys make gifting so easy.

Plus, everything is super reasonable. The Wishing Chair’s decor itself will remind you of a perfect space to sip on tea and tuck into scones {The world of Enid Blyton is their main inspiration}. The place is so pretty it belongs on a Pinterest board. And their Mad Teapots Cafe {everything is vegetarian} offers salads, sandwiches, flat breads and desserts, with all Enid Blyton themed names. Expect toadstools, enchanted forests, pixies and goblins as dish names. We are just waiting for them to perfect their scones recipe and put it on the menu. Plus, free Wi-Fi at the cafe guys!