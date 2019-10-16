Looking out for some cool place nearby kormangala then Gillys 104 shud be your next hangout destination.. spacious place with both indoor and outdoor seating arrangement . Amazing ambience for photography if you are an influencer or blogger. Happy go lucky chilled out place . Food is amazing ..pocket Friendly prices. What else we want .this is the 9th venture of Gilly's opened recently in between the heart's of kormangala.
Gilly'S 104: A Super Cool Bar To Chill With Your Friends Over Drinks & Food!
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On Gilly's 104 Bar
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)