Gilly'S 104: A Super Cool Bar To Chill With Your Friends Over Drinks & Food!

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Gilly's 104 Bar

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

65, JNC Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Looking out for some cool place nearby kormangala then Gillys 104 shud be your next hangout destination.. spacious place with both indoor and outdoor seating arrangement . Amazing ambience for photography if you are an influencer or blogger. Happy go lucky chilled out place . Food is amazing ..pocket Friendly prices. What else we want .this is the 9th venture of Gilly's opened recently in between the heart's of kormangala.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Bars

Gilly's 104 Bar

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

65, JNC Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default