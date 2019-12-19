Experience Kodava Hospitality With This Homestay in Mysore

Get out of the city and unwind at Gitanjali Homestay located at the foothills of Chamundi Hills, close to Mysore. The beautiful homestay is not just aesthetically pleasing but is also famous for its Kodava food cooked by the host, Mrs. Yamuna. With lush green gardens and some furry company, the homestay is perfect for a weekend away from the city. The homestay is equipped with five rooms with verandahs that have the garden view. The guests can dress up in traditional Kodava attire and dine with the hosts as they cook some traditional Kodava recipes.

If you are travelling to Mysore and are passing by Gitanjali homestay, you can have lunch or dinner with the host and also dress up Kodava style and take pictures, because you got to do it for the gram. The homestay is about 5 kilometres from the city, so post lunch, head to the city and check out the Mysore Palace lit up in all its glory. Enjoy a night filled with traditional Kodava dance and music or Dollu Kunita - the local folk dance followed by ethnic Kodava Cuisine. Visit the Mysore Zoo the next day and once you are back from a tiring outing, pamper yourself with an ayurvedic massage and a personalised yoga session at the homestay.

With solar water heating, rainwater harvesting, waste segregation and composting and an in-house home garden, Gitanjali Homestay is eco-friendly. If informed prior, Yamuna would love to conduct cooking classes and explain the nuances of Kodava cooking. You can book rooms with them through their website.

