Bringing down the cute baby brand, Sommer House, from Delhi, Olie will play host to the pop-up shop until Friday, September 28. Soon-to-be parents or new ones, you'll find minimalist nursery merchandise here. Drawing inspiration form a very simple Scandinavian aesthetic, expect most prints to be on white or baby blue. There's no drama of boys will be surrounded by blue and girl by pink, thankfully. So go on, get tiger blankets, flamingo bumpers, adorable swaddles and lovely shaped pillows which adults may want to cuddle too. But hurry, you only have a week to stock up.
Give Your Baby The Cutest Nursery With Adorbale Merch At This Delhi Brand's Pop-Up At Olie
Home Décor Stores
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
How Much Did It Cost
INR 1,500 upwards
Best To Go With
Kids
