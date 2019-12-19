Give Your Baby The Cutest Nursery With Adorbale Merch At This Delhi Brand's Pop-Up At Olie

Bringing down the cute baby brand, Sommer House, from Delhi, Olie will play host to the pop-up shop until Friday, September 28. Soon-to-be parents or new ones, you'll find minimalist nursery merchandise here. Drawing inspiration form a very simple Scandinavian aesthetic, expect most prints to be on white or baby blue. There's no drama of boys will be surrounded by blue and girl by pink, thankfully. So go on, get tiger blankets, flamingo bumpers, adorable swaddles and lovely shaped pillows which adults may want to cuddle too. But hurry, you only have a week to stock up.