Glam It Up With Indo-Western Outfits From This Boutique In Indiranagar

Located on a silent lane in Indiranagar, this chic boutique should be your first stop for kurtas, dresses and tops. Tanya Girish, the in-house designer who's a well known face on the Bangalore fashion designer circuit, is always happy to help to pick the right fit and mix of outfits required to style you in the best way possible. The boutique has everything from summer dresses to long flowing gowns. Inspired by a mix of Indo-western style, the collection sports a mix of dark and light shades; pick according to your liking. Apart from clothes, you can also pick from their collection of scarves. Need a new outfit for your next brunch, head right away!