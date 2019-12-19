Glamping? Find Out What That Means At This Boutique Hotel In Yercaud

We’ve all had moments in our life where we just want to throw away anything tech (except the LBB App), run away from life and chill at the top of the hill. While we haven’t yet found an exact place for that (yet), we’ve found the next best thing at Bison Woods in the wilderness of Yercaud.

Away from the touristy spots, the property is best known for their tent accommodations available with a Luxury or Grand Swiss tent (facing the garden and the farm respectively). If your idea of tents involves camping, think again as these can fit a king sized bed, TV, bathrooms (with showers!), kettles for tea/coffee and a back porch to enjoy it on. They can accommodate up to 3 adults and one child each. These start at INR 4,500 (per head) per night for a couple, with an additional cost for your third wheel, if you’re bringing one (unless its a child, which is free).

The property also has rooms starting at INR 3,300, if you who want to enjoy the vibe without the steep price. There is a community centre of sorts by the lobby for indoor games, or curling up with a book if you’re more solitary. Enjoy their bonfires by nightfall (right before dinner), and their spa services (at heavily discounted rates) during the day for that TLC.