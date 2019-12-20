Everyone’s favourite bakehouse, Glen’s, has just opened their third store in Whitefield and it’s super pretty.
Glen's Bakehouse Just Opened In Whitefield And It's Big Enough For Your Entire Gang
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Nearest Metro Station: Baiyappanahalli
Shortcut
Cake Out
IT folks rejoice! We just visited the newest Glen’s Bakehouse in Whitefield and loved it. In typical Glen’s fashion, they have outdoor and indoor seating but you’ll surely underestimate just how much. There’s a lawn out in the front as well as behind the main restaurant with gorgeous yellow lighting and all the Parisian cafe vibes. You’ll get all your usual favourites here like the yummy Red Velvet Cake, Caramel Cheesecake, and the loaded doughnuts. Got a big gang? Head here after work.
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Nearest Metro Station: Baiyappanahalli
Comments (0)