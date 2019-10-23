Global Street Flavours With A Modern Twist!

Street Storyss is newbie in town and buzz already this pretty restaurant is attracting patrons with a fusion take on Popular street food from across the world. It is an all-vegetarian place. Interiors are elegant – fancy lighting, white walls, a teal door and abundant plants. A sense of freshness envelopes this place. There is a mini open-air seating too. The seating capacity is limited, yet it has been laid out so as not to appear cramped. One can enjoy a cosy lunch, high tea or a dinner date with family & friends here. The menu encompasses Indian cuisine with a few continental favourites. Neat in presentation, there is a lot of variety especially amongst large plates section. The drinks menu sticks to the original favourites and is not cluttered with confusing choices. We walked in for lunch here on a hot sunny day and cooled off with some refreshing drinks. Orange and Kaffir lime, Mango chilli coconut and Kokum masala held on to their characters and were delightful. I especially enjoyed the frizzy and spicy kokum masala, it reminded me of Kala khatta we used to enjoy back in childhood days. The orange drink had sharpness from the kaffir lime and was enjoyable as well. Settling down, we munched on Papad &khakhra served with three different textures- guacamole, tomatillo and corn salsa. Fafda with apple chutney was a sweet-salty mix and I loved How apple chutney elevated the simple fafda. The salad section was an assortment of five different colourful ingredients and textures. We loved every bit of Compressed watermelon salad which was Juicy and refreshing, with bits of feta cheese. Amongst small plates, Thai corn cake was truly unique, something I have not tried before. Soft, melt in the mouth and delicious. Done with light snacking, we ordered a few main course items with recommendations from the chef. I would normally not have ordered a Khichdi while I am dining out but on chefs insistence, I am thankful that I did. Rajma ghee khichdi depicted how this humble dish could be taken to the next level with rich and stupendous flavours. So homely, yet so modern, I would highly recommend this one. Best eaten with a drizzle of generous ghee(mandatory). Textures of eggplant was another popular dish with an innovative way of presenting eggplant in 3 different forms. A Lebanese style bharta with babaganoush. Served with pita bread, this one too was unanimously pleasing. I would also recommend their hand made pizzas. What is unique is the pizza is beer fermented, which imparts incredible crust and taste. Shikanji paneer was a pleasant deviation from the tikka and other tandoori versions. Burmese khowsuey was a colourful platter. I felt the sauce could have been perfected more. Desserts-Gulkand kheer was every bit royal. Right from the pink colour to rose petals and gulkand garnish, it had awe around itself, that one could not resist. Coffee malai rabdi was a good attempt, with coffee flavoured cream and crumb biscuit, but I am biased towards the kheer. Overall, it was an amazing rendezvous with food here. A lot of varieties and textures. I loved how innovative street food can be made and that too vegetarian. My only suggestion would be to keep the flavours consistent. Service was warm and courteous.