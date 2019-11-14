Gloriously Handmade Brings To You Natural Bath And Body Products That Your Skin Will Love

If you are looking to switch to a sustainable lifestyle and want to add natural and budget-friendly bath and body products to your kit, then hit up Gloriously Handmade. The Bangalore based bath and body brand started by Sufiya in 2018 specialises in cold processed soaps and shampoo bars. All the products sold at Gloriously Handmade are handmade with natural ingredients. They have soaps like Lavender, Floral Surprise ( made out of rose clay) and Ubtan that are available throughout the year starting at INR 180. They also have seasonal specials that are made catering to the climatic conditions like moisturising soaps for winters. Apart from cold processed soaps, they also make shampoo bars like Herby Goodness Shampoo Bars for oily hair starting at INR 200 and Ebony Shampoo Bar. They stock up on herbal face masks like Royal Ubtan, Anti-Ageing, and Acne Healer starting at INR 100 for 50 grams. They have under eye serum, lip balm and hair oil that will help with hair growth and decreasing hair fall. Try their baby bath powder that is all-natural and great for your baby's skin priced at INR 100 for 50 grams. You can place an order through their Instagram. Everything here is made to order and will be shipped on the first and third Saturday of each month. They customise the products based on your skin type, colour, and preferred fragrances too.