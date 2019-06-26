Greenest Brewery In Town Which Will Deffo Not Disappoint You

Stories - The Brew Chapter is quite a Jack in the box. From outside, it looks like a small restaurant but when we entered, we bumped into a whole new world of greenery. I was dumbstruck walking past the bar counter and to the second level of the seating area. The place looks amazing. They have some amazing variety of beers and the food is just beyond question. I had tried their signature cocktail Blue stories. Quite a drink it was. And in food, I had tried Harissa spiced Paneer Tikka and Mushroom Ghee roast. Loved them both. I loved the best was Nutella Baklava. The crazy combination of Nutella and middle Eastern sweet. I would recommend you to try that. And do try their brewed beers.